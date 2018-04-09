Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Mohammed of Benares
Scottish Cup Semi Final spots confirmed

Published on Monday, 09 April 2018 10:00
Grange, Edinburgh University and Western Wildcats join Clydesdale in next weekend`s semi-finals of the men`s Scottish Cup while Grove Menzieshill, Wildcats, GHK and Edinburgh University will contest the women`s competition.



Edinburgh University produced the day`s top performance with a 5-3 win over third placed Grove Menzieshill on Tayside. Albert Rowling and Aidan McQuade at a penalty corner put the home side into a two-goal lead but back came University with David Mawhinney at a counter attack, David Keuter from the spot and Callum White reversing the score to 3-2. But before the interval Grove Menzieshill`s Ollie James levelled at 3-3.

The second half belonged to University with White again and Jack Jamieson scoring with four minutes to go confirming the result.

Western Wildcats were 3-1 winners against Inverleith at Peffermill. The later opened at a penalty corner but Wildcats were 2-1 up at the interval through Matt McGinlay and Nikki Humpries at a penalty corner. The tie was sealed when Fraser Calder added a third for the visitors.

Grange also progressed to the semi-final stages, but without using up any energy as Dundee Wanderers conceded the tie.

A similar bonus befell Grove Menzieshill in the women`s competition as second division Aberdeen University also withdrew.

Scottish Hockey Union media release

