Grange, Edinburgh University and Western Wildcats join Clydesdale in next weekend`s semi-finals of the men`s Scottish Cup while Grove Menzieshill, Wildcats, GHK and Edinburgh University will contest the women`s competition.





Edinburgh University produced the day`s top performance with a 5-3 win over third placed Grove Menzieshill on Tayside. Albert Rowling and Aidan McQuade at a penalty corner put the home side into a two-goal lead but back came University with David Mawhinney at a counter attack, David Keuter from the spot and Callum White reversing the score to 3-2. But before the interval Grove Menzieshill`s Ollie James levelled at 3-3.



The second half belonged to University with White again and Jack Jamieson scoring with four minutes to go confirming the result.



Western Wildcats were 3-1 winners against Inverleith at Peffermill. The later opened at a penalty corner but Wildcats were 2-1 up at the interval through Matt McGinlay and Nikki Humpries at a penalty corner. The tie was sealed when Fraser Calder added a third for the visitors.



Grange also progressed to the semi-final stages, but without using up any energy as Dundee Wanderers conceded the tie.



A similar bonus befell Grove Menzieshill in the women`s competition as second division Aberdeen University also withdrew.



Scottish Hockey Union media release