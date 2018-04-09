



LANCASTER, Pa. - April 8, 2018 - One. More. Day! There is just one day left until the U.S. Women's National Team opens up series play against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 15 Chile. This four-game event has drawn a lot of hype as the last match and meeting on the Home of Hockey, at Spooky Nook Sports, turf for USA was against this very same Chile team, and unfortunately it was a loss for the red, white and blue. With revenge on the line, it is also the last series that fans and followers can watch in person before the USWNT heads to one of the most prestigious events on the international hockey stage, the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, England in July. This makes it an event you won't want to miss!





At the end of January, the No. 7 USWNT hosted No. 1 The Netherlands at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. for an exciting West Coast series. The four-games progressed from the opening one as USA was able to test the waters, try new formations and positions, and work hard to try and match the standard of Dutch hockey. Just following, the USWNT had a regeneration period before they headed to Chula Vista, Calif. to continue their training block. There they took on Canada in a closed test series before heading back to Lancaster, Pa.



The USWNT has been busy training between the winter storms of Pennsylvania but are eager to take the pitch in front of their home crowd one final time before the big event. In June, USA will wrap up their World Cup preparation when they travel to Tucuman, Argentina for a five-game test series from June 10-17 against the host nation.



Don't miss out on your last chance to see the USWNT play on home-soil! Be in the stands by grabbing your tickets for the series from April 9-14 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. by clicking here. Unable to physically be there? All the matches will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com for free, broadcast locally on Channel 11 or can be re-watched the same night played at 10:00 p.m. ET on the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN). Pennsylvania viewers can watch on cable (check your local cable guide for channel listing) and fans around the world can watch from anywhere with a PCN Select subscription. #USAvsCHI



USFHA media release