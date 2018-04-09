B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Rio (2016) Olympic Champions England(as Great Britain), twice runners-up in HWL (2015,2017) New Zealand and Oceania Cup(2017) champions hosts Australia are likely to be in the women's SF.





These 3 teams had played in SF of all 5 previous editions of CWG Hockey too.



India needs just a draw in last pool match versus South Africa for berth in SF.



In New Delhi (2010) India failed to achieve victory with margin of 4 goals over South Africa in last pool match. Ultimately India wins 3-1, which was not sufficient. In Glasgow (2014) India has to beat South Africa, but lost 2-3.Thus it is third time in row that India has to face South Africa in crucial last pool match for advancement in SF.



Head to head of India-South Africa:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 35 9 7 19 52 76 In CWG 4 2 0 2 11 9 Last played July 2017,Johannesburg HWL, drew 0-0

Fieldhockey.com