Stats Speak: Indian women just need a draw versus South Africa for berth in Semi Finals

Published on Monday, 09 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 24
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Rio (2016) Olympic Champions England(as Great Britain), twice runners-up in HWL (2015,2017) New Zealand  and Oceania Cup(2017) champions hosts Australia are likely to be in the women's SF.



These 3 teams had played in SF of all 5 previous editions of CWG Hockey too.

India needs just a draw in last pool match versus South Africa for berth in SF.

In New Delhi (2010) India failed to achieve victory with margin of 4 goals over South Africa in last pool match. Ultimately India wins 3-1, which was not sufficient. In Glasgow (2014) India has to beat South Africa, but lost 2-3.Thus it is third time in row that India has to face South Africa in crucial last pool match for advancement in SF.

Head to head of India-South Africa:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

35

9

7

19

52

76

In CWG

4

2

0

2

11

9

Last played

July 2017,Johannesburg HWL, drew 0-0

