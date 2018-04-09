Stats Speak: Indian women just need a draw versus South Africa for berth in Semi Finals
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Rio (2016) Olympic Champions England(as Great Britain), twice runners-up in HWL (2015,2017) New Zealand and Oceania Cup(2017) champions hosts Australia are likely to be in the women's SF.
These 3 teams had played in SF of all 5 previous editions of CWG Hockey too.
India needs just a draw in last pool match versus South Africa for berth in SF.
In New Delhi (2010) India failed to achieve victory with margin of 4 goals over South Africa in last pool match. Ultimately India wins 3-1, which was not sufficient. In Glasgow (2014) India has to beat South Africa, but lost 2-3.Thus it is third time in row that India has to face South Africa in crucial last pool match for advancement in SF.
Head to head of India-South Africa:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
35
|
9
|
7
|
19
|
52
|
76
|
In CWG
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
9
|
Last played
|
July 2017,Johannesburg HWL, drew 0-0
