Ben Somerford







There’s plenty at stake in the Hockeyroos’ clash with New Zealand at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Monday night after a dramatic Sunday of surprise results.





The Black Sticks drew 0-0 with Canada on Sunday, opening up Pool A, meaning any result for Australia will put them in the box seat to claim top spot ahead of the semi-finals.



India also defeated England 2-1 on Sunday, throwing a spanner in the works in Pool B, with the top two spots up for grabs with those two nations now level on points.



In Pool A, New Zealand have claimed seven points from three games, while Australia are second in the pool, having only played twice, but securing two wins to be on six points.



The Black Sticks will secure top spot with victory on Monday night, but any other result will put the Hockeyroos in pole position irrespective of goal difference, ahead of their pool match against Scotland on Tuesday.



Australia and New Zealand already possess a fierce rivalry, stemming from the natural Trans-Tasman tension along with the 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-final where the Black Sticks came out on top.



The Hockeyroos side has evolved since their Rio defeat, with a new coach Paul Gaudoin in charge and a wave of new younger players.



“They haven't played our new side much, so I think it'll be quite a good match-up," Hockeyroos midfielder Jane Claxton said.



Australia haven’t convinced so far on the Gold Coast, with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Canada along with a 5-0 victory over Ghana where they eased up after racing to a three-goal quarter-time lead.



Eddie Bone, who scored only her fourth career goal against Ghana in her 145th cap, said the Hockeyroos needed to improve in the final third.



“We were holding possession well, trying to draw (Ghana) out and create space for our strikers up front,” Bone said.



“We got in the circle, it's just that last finishing play that we need to pick it up.”



The Hockeyroos and Black Sticks will do battle from 9.30pm AEST on Monday.



Hockey Australia media release