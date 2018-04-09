Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras have flexed their muscle with a first-quarter blitz as they defeated Scotland 6-1 in their second pool match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Sunday night.





In defender Matt Dawson’s 100th game, Australia shared the goals around with six different goal scorers in the win where they raced to a 4-0 lead at the opening break.



Aran Zalewski and Daniel Beale scored within the first two minutes while Tom Wickham, Dylan Wotherspoon, Flynn Ogilvie and Aaron Kleinschmidt all were among the goals.



The result means Australia are level on points with New Zealand at the top of Pool A, with the Black Sticks marginally ahead on goal difference. The two sides meet in their final pool match on Wednesday.



The Kookaburras piled on the pain early, scoring twice in the second minute, with Zalewski converting Kleinschmidt’s cutback, before Daniel Beale touched home Jake Whetton’s drive.



Kleinschmidt came close again moments later with Scotland defender Russell Anderson clearing off the line, while Whetton went on a great baseline run which forced a save from keeper Thomas Alexander.



Australia didn’t need to wait long for more goals, with Wickham touching in Beale’s reverse stick shot in the 12th minute.



On the stroke of quarter-time, Wotherspoon deflected Matt Dawson’s slider into the backboard from a penalty corner for 4-0.



In the 20th minute, an unmarked Flynn Ogilvie smashed a well-hit strike through Alexander’s legs after a clever baseline cutback from the creative Beale.



Australia were caught napping from a rare Scotland raid, when Robert Harwood poked past Tyler Lovell in the 23rd minute.



Scotland came close through William Marshall from a penalty corner thwarted by Lovell before Whetton slapped a shot off target and Trent Mitton pushed a deflection wide shortly prior to half-time.



The Scottish had Gavin Byers yellow carded for 10 minutes in the third after felling Whetton and Australia capitalised when Kleinschmidt showed good skill to coolly slot home on the backhand.



Chances were few and far between in the last, with Whetton forcing a save from Alexander as it ended 6-1.



The Kookaburras are next in action on Tuesday from 4.30pm AEST against Canada.



Australia 6 (Zalewski 2’, Beale 2’, Wickham 12’, Wotherspoon 15’, Ogilvie 20’, Kleinschmidt 42’)

Scotland 1 (Harwood 23’)



Hockey Australia media release