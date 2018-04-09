s2h team







The India men’s team continued to look rusty as they won a hard fought battle against Wales to register 4-3 win, their first in the Commonwealth Games tournament.





Dilpreet Singh, who opened India’s scoring account against Pakistan in its first match, did an encore when he tapped the cross from SV Sunil in the right into the nets in the 16th minute. The lead was short-lived as Wales converted in the next minute, courtesy a flick by Gareth Furlong.



India got the chance to take the lead in the 28th minute, after India got a penalty corner. Rupinder’s dragflick was saved by the Welsh goalkeeper, before Manpreet attempted a rebound, but was given the final touch by Mandeep Singh.



Gareth score his second goal and equalised in the 45th minute, which was again through a penalty corner. India’s third goal by drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh gave India another chance to stay in the contention (57’). But, Wales didn’t let go easy and once again scored the equaliser in the 58th minute.



In the last moments of the game, India earned another penalty corner, and as India failed another direct shot, SV Sunil tapped the ball inside on the second rebound attempt.



“I am happy with the win but not with our performance because we can do so much better than this. Though we were a better team today compared to our first match against Pakistan, we need to play our A game against Malaysia if we want to see ourselves in the Semi Final,” said India Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.



India will next play Malaysia on April 10.



