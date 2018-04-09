

Pakistan (R) teammates celebrate a goal during the men's field hockey match between Pakistan and England at the 2018 Goes Coast Commonwealth Games - AFP



Pakistan national hockey team on Sunday held England off to a 2-2 draw in their third game of the Commonwealth Games 2018 being played in the Gold Coast, Australia.





All three of Pakistan's matches have been draws; they opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Wales and managed another in a thrilling game against India on Saturday.



Goalless at half-time, the first goal of the match came when Pakistan's Arsalan Qadir scored a field goal in the third quarter. However, Pakistan could not maintain their lead for long as Englishman Mark Gleghorne converted a penalty corner the very next minute.



Another goal conversion on a penalty corner — this time by Sam Ward — put England in lead in the fourth quarter.



But Ali Mubashar — in a repeat of yesterday's feat against India — converted a penalty corner just three minutes from time to help Pakistan manage a draw against the English side.



Both sides played with aggression which resulted in three green cards and three yellow cards being shown in the match.



Pakistan are now ranked third in pool B with only a game against Malaysia — on April 11 — remaining. The results have dimmed Pakistan's hopes of reaching the semis as Malaysia, currently with the same points as Pakistan, have two games in hands while arch-rivals India have three.



Dawn