Eastern Region girls' hockey champions St Joseph's Kibwezi take on 2015 national winners Trans Nzoia Mixed in their opening match of the 2018 Brookside Secondary Schools national Term One Games that begin today in Embu.





St Joseph's, who have been regulars at the annual schools showpiece, but are yet to qualify for the East Africa games, are eying a ticket to this year's extravaganza set for Rwanda in August.



St Joseph's will be banking on homes fans as they chase their maiden national title.



St Joseph's coach Gabriel Ndunga said they are determined to play in the finals.



"We are the team to beat and our opponents should know that we mean business. We have featured at the nationals many times but have always fallen short and failed to make it to East Africa games," said Ndunga.



The duo will be battling in the first Group A match while Mt Laverna will make their debut against former East Africa champions Kerugoya.



In Group B, 2016 finalists Tigoi of Western will usher Moi Girls Marsabit of Eastern to the national scene while Bura from Coast will take on 1991 holders Nyamira Girls from Nyanza.



In the boys' contest, hosts Kangaru will play Musingu from Western, while Shimo La Tewa will play East Africa champions Kisumu Day.



