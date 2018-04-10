

Surbiton U16 Club Champs 2018



Surbiton claim both the Girls’ and Boys’ U16 Club Championship titles over the weekend at Nottingham Hockey Centre.





In the Boys final Surbiton took an early lead by Conor Williamson but captain William Tristem pulled one straight back for Guildford, two further goals in the first half by Surbiton proved to be enough for Surbiton to regain the boys title, final score 3-1. It was a late surge by Old Loughtonians, Freddie Britt scoring two in the last 10 minutes of the game but it wasn’t enough as Team Bath held on to their lead to win the bronze medal 3-2.



It was Surbiton and Stourport in the Girl’s Final which was a close affair. It was all square at half time, but a double from Surbiton’s Issy Carey in the second half was enough to give Surbiton their fifth title. Stourport finished as runners up, one better than last year’s third place. In the girls bronze medal match a single goal from Sophie Saunders on the stroke of half time was enough to give Bournemouth the win against Sevenoaks.



Boys Pool A



Team Bath Buccanneers opened the weekend with an emphatic 4-0 win against Norwich city. In the other game honours were even between Surbiton and Bowdon as the game ended one all.

Surbiton came out all guns blazing for their second game, scoring 8 without reply against luckless Norwich City. Bowdon recorded another 1-1 this time against Team Bath.



It was between Surbiton and Team Bath Buccaneers for a place in the final, a solitary goal to Surbiton deciding the game. Norwich City earned their first point of the weekend drawing 1-1 with Bowdon.



Boys Pool B



Beeston, playing on home turf, battled to a 3-2 win against Bishop’s Stortford in their first game whilst Old Loughtonians scored twice without reply against Guildford. Beeston topped the group after a last play winner against Old Loughtonians, in a game where they were never ahead until the final whistle, running out 4-3 winners. The other game in the group saw Guildford beat Bishop’s Stortford 3-1.



It was a tight affair with 3 of the 4 teams able to qualify for the medal matches on the second day of competition. After an emphatic 5-0 win against Beeston Guildford took the Final spot, while Old Loughtonians 3-0 win against Bishop’s Stortford earned them a place in the Bronze medal match.



Girls Pool C



Surbiton started the defence of their title with a strong 6-1 win against a determined Southgate side. The other opening game in Pool C was a closer affair with Repton taking an early lead against Bournemouth, who battled back to run out 2-1 winners. Surbiton continued their winning ways in the second game, putting 3 past Bournemouth without reply. Repton put themselves in contention for a medal game with a 4-0 win against Southgate.



On day two top of Pool C Repton took an early lead against Surbiton, and looked to be heading for the final, a strong finish from Surbiton saw them run out 3-1 winners and a spot in the final for the 5th consecutive year. A late goal by Bournemouth earned them a draw against Sevenoaks, which was enough to take them into the Bronze medal match.



Girls Pool D



Stourport started the day well with a 4-0 win against Clifton Robinsons, while a much closer game in the other Pool D game saw Sevenoaks edge out Cambridge City 1-0. In the final matches of the day it was honours even on both pitches as Cambridge City and Stourport, and Sevenoaks and Clifton drew 2-2 and 1-1 respectively.



A one all draw was enough to see Stourport progress to the final, and Sevenoaks to the bronze medal match. Cambridge City overcame Clifton Robinsons 4-1 to finish third in the pool.



For all the goal scorers, stats and final pool standings can be found here.



England Hockey Board Media release