The Spanish list of qualifiers for the EHL next season looks set for a little bit of a shake-up following Junior FC’s 2-1 win over Atletic Terrassa.





Oriol Salvador’s 54th minute goal gave Junior the victory after Marc Serrahima and Santi Ibanez had exchanged earlier strikes, giving them a vital three points.



It gives Atleti a huge task to try and reach the top four playoff places now as they sit eight points back from fourth place Club Egara – who already have an EHL ticket via the Copa del Rey – and 10 points off third-placed Junior with five rounds of games to play.



Junior have never appeared in the EHL while Spain’s entry list has been the same – Polo, Atletic and Egara – for the last three seasons.



Polo continue to lead the way thanks to a 2-1 win at SPV Complutense with Borja Llorens and Alex Casasayas on the mark.



Club de Campo are three points back courtesy of a 3-1 win over San Sebastian with Leandro Tolini netting two penalty corners. Xavi Gispert scored twice for Egara in their 3-1 win at FC Barcelona.



