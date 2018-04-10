Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead India's junior men's hockey team in Youth Olympics

Published on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 53
Salima Tete named women's captain


File image of Vivek Sagar Prasad. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

New Delhi: Vivek Sagar Prasad and Salima Tete will lead the junior men's and women's teams respectively for the upcoming Youth Olympics qualifier starting 25 April in Bangkok.



Vivek, who is currently representing the Indian men's team in the Commonwealth Games, will lead the a nine-member junior team, while Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem will shoulder the responsibility of vice-captain.

The team is grouped alongside Korea, Japan, Hong Kong China, and Thailand in Pool A. They will play their first match against Thailand on the opening day.

The women's team will be led by Salima Tete with Lalremsiami serving as her deputy. The team will begin its campaign against Singapore.

Squad

Junior Men's Team:

Goalkeeper: Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders: Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Sanjay

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shivam Anand, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Yashdeep Siwach

Forwards: Mohd. Alishan, Maninder Singh

Firstpost

