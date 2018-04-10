

Kat Sharkey in action for USWNT



LANCASTER, Pa. - As a mix of snow flurries and rain fell throughout the first game of the series, the U.S. Women’s National Team showed resilience to come from behind and record a tie against Chile. Although USA was presented with multiple scoring opportunities, it was Las Diablas who go on the scoreboard early and again in the third quarter. USA was persistent and converted from two penalty corners for the 2-2 draw.





“It’s good that we came back, but we need to start out strong,” said Jill (Witmer) Funk (Lancaster, Pa.), on being down early. “It’s coming out right away, playing 100% and showing that intensity and grit. Hopefully we go into the game Wednesday bringing a little bit more fire.”



USA came out applying a very high press against Chile’s defensive unit looking for a deep turnover. In the third minute after some quick passing, Chile worked the ball into their attacking circle and what looked to have been a solid defensive step by USA was overturned and resulted in a Chile penalty corner. Off the chance, Fernanda Villagran converted on a low drag to the left corner of the cage to take a 0-1 lead.



The early goal didn’t restrain USA’s attacking efforts as they continued to threaten forward but were unable to break through Chile’s defense. A quick passing pattern saw some hope as Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) teed Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) up but a Chile defender touched it away before the shot was taken. To round out the quarter, a few more possibilities came for USA but there was no result to show.



The offensive momentum carried over into the second quarter as opportunities were present in the opening minutes. Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.) received the ball on the baseline, beat a defender and was met by Chile’s goalkeeper Claudia Schuler. USA regained possession and earned a penalty corner, but the call was overturned giving the ball to Chile. Continuing to fight, Sharkey got a backhand shot off and another off a straight shot on a penalty corner, but the chance went just wide. A final minute effort came from Funk but the halftime score stood at USA 0, Chile 1.



USA continued to see offensive glimpses, but Chile kept shutting down all lanes making it difficult to penetrate inside their attacking circle. Chile extended their lead in the 35th minute when Manuela Urroz capitalized on a soft outlet by gathering the ball in front of USA’s goalkeeper Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.) and flipping it into the net to make it 0-2. Being down two, USA didn’t let up as just a minute later Funk used her speed to grab USA a penalty corner. Unable to convert on that chance, USA was awarded another a few minutes later after a Chile defender deliberately played the ball over the baseline. This time, Sharkey’s straight shot hit the backboard cutting the lead by one. Staying persistent, USA earned more looks but not before the quarter closed.



The drive pushed on as USA produced a few more good possession sequences before a sideline free hit was taken quickly and found Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) in the circle who earned USA a penalty corner. In the 54th minute, Sharkey’s initial shot was saved by Chile’s goalkeeper Schuler but Taylor West (Princes Anne, Md.) finished the rebound to tie the game, 2-2. Determination showed for USA as the final minutes ticked away but the score line stood.



"Anytime you are able to tie the game, you want to keep the pedal on the gas and take advantage of any opportunities you may have," commented West, after getting the equalizer and knowing how vulnerable a team is following a goal.



USFHA media release