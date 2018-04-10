

Candice Manuel (Gallo)



Cape Town - The men are down and out, but South Africa's women's hockey team are in the running for a semi-final place at the Commonwealth Games.





Following Monday's 2-0 win over Wales thanks to goals from Candice Manuel and Jade Mayne, South Africa are now one win away from reaching the last four for the third time in a row.



They take on India in a make or break clash on Tuesday morning (11:30, SA time), with the winner progressing to the semi-finals. A draw would not be enough for South Africa.



No South African hockey team has ever won a medal at the Commonwealth Games.



The women's side started their campaign in 2018 with a 2-0 loss to England and then a 1-1 draw against Malaysia.



The men, meanwhile, have lost three out of three having scored just two goals and conceded 14.



Both the men and women's teams were not taken to the 2016 Rio Olympics by SASCOC, despite having qualified.



Sport24