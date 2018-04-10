

Black Sticks forward Kelsey Smith (left) challenges Australia's Emily Smith for the ball during their Pool B match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre. MICHAEL DODGE/GETTY IMAGES



The action on the turf was frenetic. The action on the scoreboard, not so much.





The Black Sticks women booked a place in the Commonwealth Games semifinals on Monday night (Tuesday morning NZ Time) after a scoreless draw with hosts Australia at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



New Zealand finished Pool B play with two wins (against Scotland and Ghana) and two draws (against Canada and Australia) for eight points. Australia face Scotland in their final preliminary match on Tuesday, with a win moving them above the Black Sticks, while a loss would see them miss out on the final four.



The Black Sticks will likely face England or India in the semifinals, however South Africa are still in play.



In a match played at break-neck pace, Australia dominated New Zealand in the first two quarters, managing 12 shots and forcing three saves from goalkeeper Sally Rutherford.



The Black Sticks worked their way into the game in the third quarter, finally managing their first shots, while youngster Maddie Doar, who was yellow-carded in the final period, had the best opportunity in front of goal in the third quarter but was denied by Rachael Lynch.



A deflected cross from Kelsey Smith was majestically stopped by the foot of a diving Lynch in the fourth quarter, while New Zealand also sent two penalty corner shots from Olivia Merry and Anita McLaren wide of the target.



The Black Sticks held Australia to zero shots in the second half.



Stuff