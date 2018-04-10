

Anita McLaren high fives Stacey Michelsen. Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Women have clinched a spot in the semi finals after a 0-0 draw with Australia at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.





It was a clash of heavyweight proportions with the fierce trans-Tasman rivals refusing to give an inch at either end of the turf.



New Zealand’s best chance came when Madi Doar found herself open in the circle but her quick-fire shot was deflected just over the cross bar.



With the Kiwis’ pool phase now complete, the draw currently places New Zealand on top of Pool B with eight points after two wins and two draws.



The draw guarantees New Zealand a place in Thursday’s semi finals with Australia still able to leapfrog to top of the pool if they defeat Scotland on Tuesday.



Head coach Mark Hager said it was a tough match but pleasing to ensure an opportunity to play for a medal.



“I thought Australia dominated us and put us under a lot of pressure at the back early on but we then changed a few things and got a roll on,” he said.



“It became a war of attrition in the midfield but I thought our defence stood up and Brooke Neal, Liz Thompson, Ella Gunson and Sally Rutherford in goal all put in strong performances which kept us in the game.



“We’re likely to come up against England or India in the semi finals so we will sit back now and see how it unfolds. Whoever we face we know it will be a tough battle.”



New Zealand 0

Australia 0

Halftime: 0-0



Hockey New Zealand Media release