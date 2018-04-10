MALAYSIA’S women’s hockey team put up a good performance against world No. 2 England before going down 3-0 in the Group A match at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





It was Malaysia’s second defeat in three matches.



In the opening match, Malaysia lost 4-1 to Asia Cup champions India before they held world No. 12 South Africa to a 1-1 draw.



England earned 12 penalty corners in the match but converted none.



The world No. 22 Malaysia were no better as they wasted all their six penalty corners.



England took the lead in the seventh minute off a field goal through Eleanor Watton.



The other goals came through Hannah Martin (35th) and Sophie Bray (53rd).



National coach K. Dharmaraj was pleased with the team’s performance.



“They gave a good fight in the match and also created chances but they failed to score,” said Dharmaraj.



“We failed to convert six penalty corners.



“We should have scored at least one goal.”



Malaysia will wrap up the group fixtures against Wales tomorrow.



Dharmaraj said they have to beat world No. 26 Wales to finish in the top three in the group.



“Wales have three points from a win over India and our mission is to do better than a seventh placing achieved in Glasgow in 2014,” he added.



The Star of Malaysia