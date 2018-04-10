

Watton scores v Malaysia CWG 2018



England’s women qualified for the semi-finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games with victory over Malaysia.





Ellie Watton’s brilliant effort early on gave the silver medallists from four years ago a lead they never looked back from, with Hannah Martin and Sophie Bray adding to the scoring in the second half.



It didn’t goal completely England’s way however as they were denied on several occasions by an inspired Farah Yahya, who pulled off two brilliant saves to keep out penalty strokes.



But in a gruelling game they were to prove too strong for their opponents as they booked their place in the final four for the sixth straight Games.



As they did in their previous game against India, England raced out of the blocks in the opening minute as Susannah Townsend fired in a wicked cross that was dangerous deflected by a defender, before the midfielder only narrowly failed to get a stick on Ansley’s subsequent corner.



That was the start of a busy day for Yahya, who was then called into action in the fourth minute to block Martin’s effort, but there was no stopping Watton’s superb strike in the seventh minute though she forward classily swept into the goal after a clever pullback from Laura Unsworth.



Maddie Hinch’s goal briefly came under threat but neither Fazilla Sylvester and Nuraini Rashid could find the target from corners before England quickly resumed their dominance.



Martin had a corner flick well saved by Yahya in the 24th minute before the goalkeeper flung herself to her left to keep out Balsdon’s stroke after Ansley had narrowly put hers wide ten minutes previously.



Balsdon then forced Yahya into another save high to her left from a 34th minute corner but England eventually doubled their lead seconds later as Martin neatly tucked the ball into the corner of the goal after a great run to the baseline by Rayer.



The game then quietend down briefly before England piled on the pressure once again in the final few minutes of the third quarter but Yahya continued to prove to be almost impossible to beat, pulling off several superb saves to deny Unsworth, Martin and Watton.



Bray then neatly touched the ball over Yahya in the 53rd minute to make the lead unassailable, although it was to be the ‘keeper who had the last word by making another great save to keep out Watton’s penalty stroke.



England’s semi-final will take place on Thursday 12 April.



England 3 (1)

Watton (FG, 7); Martin (FG, 35); Bray (FG, 53)



Malaysia 0 (0)



England Starting XI: Hinch, Ansley, Balsdon, Toman, Unsworth, Pearne-Webb (C), Haycroft, Martin, Townsend, Watton, Bray



Subs: Tennant (GK), Lane, Petty, Defroand, Hunter, Rayer



England Hockey Board Media release