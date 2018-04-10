

Photo by Team Scotland



In their third match of the Commonwealth Games, Scotland women secured their first win with a 5-0 victory against Ghana. It was a goal-laden affair with some top quality finishing from the Scots.





Right from the start, Scotland kept Ghana’s defence busy with a few attempts on goal. Further to this, the Tartan Hearts came close with a couple of penalty corners. However, third time’s a charm and Robyn Collins scored a cracker of a drag flick, slamming into the net via the post bringing the first goal for Scotland in the match, 1-0.



The second goal came from Katie Robertson, scoring a fantastic strike right into the bottom left corner from the top of the D. There was drama as a video referral was required before the goal was awarded, then celebrations when the decision was made, putting Scotland in a 2-0 lead.



As the sun was setting by half time and the score remaining 2-0, both teams came out to show fierce competition and strong determination. Unfortunately for Ghana, Scotland were awarded a penalty corner, leading to the third goal of the match, scored by Millie Brown from a deflection past the goalkeeper.



This was also followed at the tail end of the third quarter by Amy Brodie, bringing Scotland’s lead up to 4-0 scoring a fantastic strike into the far corner of the goal across the goalkeeper.



The fourth and final quarter saw Nicki Alexander-Lloyd step up to the plate and score the final strike of the game, bringing Scotland’s victory to a significant 5-0 win. It was a sensational solo run into the D and a sweet finish to complete the scoring for Scotland.



Scotland’s last Pool match is set to be a cracker when they play hosts Australia on Tuesday 10th April.



Scottish Hockey Union media release