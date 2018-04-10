

Photo by Team Scotland



Alan Forsyth scored twice for Scotland but it was the drag flicking prowess of Kane Russell that sealed the victory for New Zealand at Gold Coast 2018.





There was a lot of good possession in the early minutes for Scotland as they passed the ball with tempo. It was New Zealand however who took the early lead from a penalty corner after the ball bounced off Gordon McIntyre’s body. Kane Russell sent a delightful drag flick into the right corner to make it 1-0.



Stephen Jenness made it 2-0 a short time later when he slammed the ball into the net after a slick break down the left.



The Scots were in the game regardless of the score. They nearly scored from a nice move when a switch found Cammy Fraser on the right, who smashed it into the D looking for a deflection off Rob Harwood, but it was well saved by the goalkeeper.



Then came a top save by Tommy Alexander on the hooter to end the first quarter; the keeper saved low to his right at a drag flick to deny a third.



Just after the restart Alexander was called into action again – he did well one-on-one to force the attack wide and restrict the chance to a side netting shot from a tight angle.



Then Scotland struck. A Willie Marshall penalty corner was blocked and it fell nicely for Alan Forsyth to send a volley slamming against the backboard to make it 2-1.



The Scots were flying and went hunting for an equaliser. Forsyth nearly found it when he spun in the D and zipped a shot just wide of the post.



Then Rob Harwood had a shot saved at the near post before a great combo saw Kenny Bain denied by a diving defender.



Still the Scots kept coming and a penalty corner variation set up Harwood but he couldn’t connect at the right post.



Right on the half time hooter came a New Zealand sucker punch from a penalty corner. Russell again stepped up to drag flick and he picked out the top right corner superbly.



Into the second half and another penalty corner by Russell made it 4-1 for New Zealand.



Scotland produced a nice penalty corner routine of their own when Marshall played it to Forsyth but the goalkeeper saved well to deny the goal.



There was a fifth goal for New Zealand in the final quarter; Hugo Inglis with a tap in after a raking pass into the Scots D.



Then Scotland got another deserved goal. A penalty corner was passed by Marshall, and after a dummy Alan Forsyth flicked it low into the net to make it 5-2.



New Zealand took the win but Scotland walked away with their heads held high and will find out who their play-off opposition will be in the coming days.



Scottish Hockey Union media release