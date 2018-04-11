By Elizabeth Mburugu





Shimolatewa High School's Tom Masha (left) and Wayne Korir of Musingu High School during Kenya Secondary Schools term One games at State House Grounds on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]



East Africa Secondary hockey champions Kisumu Day and Musingu were off to a flying start as they launched their quest for the Brookside Secondary Schools National Term One Games hockey titles as the games got underway yesterday at Kangaru School, Embu.





Kisumu Day who are eying their maiden national title made light work of Shimo La Tewa of Coast thumping them 3-0 in their opening Group A match.



Despite, the victory Kisumu Day did not have it the easy way as they had to battle to unrelenting Shimo La Tewa who refused to go down easily in the first quarter. It was not until the 26th minute that Emmanuel Juma finally broke the deadlock to give the Nyanza Region students a1-0 advantage at halftime.



Three minutes to the break of the third quarter Carrey Brian added a second for Kisumu Day before Mackay Odhiambo sealed the victory two minutes later. Kisumu Day coach Booker Odhiambo said that he was glad they got a start they dreamt of and they were looking forward to their second match.



“We wanted to start well and I’m glad the boys fought to ensure that we got the start we wished for,” Odhiambo said.



Ian Orlando netted a hat-trick as Musingu beat homeboys Kangaru 3-1 in another Group A match. Orlando was on target in the 33rd, 47th and 57th minutes for the Western Region champions while Moffat Munene scored Kangaru’s consolation goal.



In the girls contest, Kerugoya of Central edged debutantes Mt Laverna from Nairobi 1-0 to register their first victory in Group A. Jenifer Gitau scored Kerugoya’s all-important goal in the third quarter.



Former champions Trans Nzoia Mixed made their intentions to reclaim the title they last won in 2015 with a 2-1 win over St Joseph’s Kibwezi.



The Standard Online