"We look forward to the first competitive series of matches for the U16's programme. With a long term development programme in mind, building towards the U18 European championships 2020, this will give us a great opportunity to see where we initially sit relative to other European teams. A great series of matches to learn from and progress our U16s. We thank Germany for the invite and also look forward to testing ourselves against the Netherlands."



Friday 18th May v Germany 15.00

Saturday 19th May v Germany 15.00

Sunday 20th May v The Netherlands 15.00

Aoife Glennon (GK) Leinster Newbridge College Naas Holly Micklem (GK) Leinster Wesley College YMCA Aimee Christie Ulster Victroia College Lisnagarvey Aisling Murray Leinster Loreto Beaufort Loreto Caoimhe Byrne Leinster Newbridge College Newbridge Charlotte Beggs Ulster Rainey Endowed Rainey Emma Paul Leinster Wesley College Bray Eva Lavelle Leinster Alexandra College Railway Union India Cotter Leinster Mount Anville Muckross Isabella Dunlop Leinster The Kings Hospital Old Alex Isabelle Maleady Leinster Muckross College Corinthian Jenna McCarlie Ulster Larne Grammar Larne Katie Craig Ulster Ballymena Academy Ballymena Martha McCready Leinster St Andrews College Railway Union Milly Lynch Leinster Newpark Comprehensive Corinthian Niamh McIvor Ulster Belfast Royal Academy Mossley Nicola Torrans Leinster Loreto St Stephens Green Corinthian Nikki Barry Munster Scoil Mhuire Ashton

NON TRAVELLING RESERVES

Louise Pert (GK) Leinster Loreto Bray Bray Lauren Armstrong Ulster Omagh Academy Omagh Rebecca Foley Munster Laurel Hill Secondary Limerick Zara Bowles Munster Midleton College Midleton

Irish Hockey Association media release