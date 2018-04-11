U16 Girls Squad Announced For 3 Nations In Germany
U16 Girls Coach Brendon Carolan has selected his 18 squad and 4 Non travelling reserves for the invitation 3 Nations to be played at Moerser HC in Germany from 18/20 May. Commenting on his selection Carolan said:
"We look forward to the first competitive series of matches for the U16's programme. With a long term development programme in mind, building towards the U18 European championships 2020, this will give us a great opportunity to see where we initially sit relative to other European teams. A great series of matches to learn from and progress our U16s. We thank Germany for the invite and also look forward to testing ourselves against the Netherlands."
Friday 18th May v Germany 15.00
Saturday 19th May v Germany 15.00
Sunday 20th May v The Netherlands 15.00
|Aoife Glennon (GK)
|Leinster
|Newbridge College
|Naas
|Holly Micklem (GK)
|Leinster
|Wesley College
|YMCA
|Aimee Christie
|Ulster
|Victroia College
|Lisnagarvey
|Aisling Murray
|Leinster
|Loreto Beaufort
|Loreto
|Caoimhe Byrne
|Leinster
|Newbridge College
|Newbridge
|Charlotte Beggs
|Ulster
|Rainey Endowed
|Rainey
|Emma Paul
|Leinster
|Wesley College
|Bray
|Eva Lavelle
|Leinster
|Alexandra College
|Railway Union
|India Cotter
|Leinster
|Mount Anville
|Muckross
|Isabella Dunlop
|Leinster
|The Kings Hospital
|Old Alex
|Isabelle Maleady
|Leinster
|Muckross College
|Corinthian
|Jenna McCarlie
|Ulster
|Larne Grammar
|Larne
|Katie Craig
|Ulster
|Ballymena Academy
|Ballymena
|Martha McCready
|Leinster
|St Andrews College
|Railway Union
|Milly Lynch
|Leinster
|Newpark Comprehensive
|Corinthian
|Niamh McIvor
|Ulster
|Belfast Royal Academy
|Mossley
|Nicola Torrans
|Leinster
|Loreto St Stephens Green
|Corinthian
|Nikki Barry
|Munster
|Scoil Mhuire
|Ashton
NON TRAVELLING RESERVES
|Louise Pert (GK)
|Leinster
|Loreto Bray
|Bray
|Lauren Armstrong
|Ulster
|Omagh Academy
|Omagh
|Rebecca Foley
|Munster
|Laurel Hill Secondary
|Limerick
|Zara Bowles
|Munster
|Midleton College
|Midleton
Irish Hockey Association media release