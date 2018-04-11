Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U16 Girls Squad Announced For 3 Nations In Germany

Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 24
U16 Girls Coach Brendon Carolan has selected his 18 squad and 4 Non travelling reserves for the invitation 3 Nations to be played at Moerser HC in Germany from 18/20 May.  Commenting on his selection Carolan said:



"We look forward to the first competitive series of matches for the U16's programme. With a long term development programme in mind, building towards the U18 European championships 2020, this will give us a great opportunity to see where we initially sit relative to other European teams. A great series of matches to learn from and progress our U16s. We thank Germany for the invite and also look forward to testing ourselves against the Netherlands."

    Friday 18th May v Germany 15.00
    Saturday 19th May v Germany 15.00
    Sunday 20th May v The Netherlands 15.00

Aoife Glennon (GK) Leinster Newbridge College Naas
Holly Micklem (GK) Leinster Wesley College YMCA
Aimee Christie Ulster Victroia College Lisnagarvey
Aisling Murray Leinster Loreto Beaufort Loreto
Caoimhe Byrne Leinster Newbridge College Newbridge
Charlotte Beggs Ulster Rainey Endowed Rainey
Emma Paul Leinster Wesley College Bray
Eva Lavelle Leinster Alexandra College Railway Union
India Cotter Leinster Mount Anville Muckross
Isabella Dunlop Leinster The Kings Hospital Old Alex
Isabelle Maleady Leinster Muckross College Corinthian
Jenna McCarlie Ulster Larne Grammar Larne
Katie Craig Ulster Ballymena Academy Ballymena
Martha McCready Leinster St Andrews College Railway Union
Milly Lynch Leinster Newpark Comprehensive Corinthian
Niamh McIvor Ulster Belfast Royal Academy Mossley
Nicola Torrans Leinster Loreto St Stephens Green Corinthian
Nikki Barry Munster Scoil Mhuire Ashton

NON TRAVELLING RESERVES

Louise Pert (GK) Leinster Loreto Bray Bray
Lauren Armstrong Ulster Omagh Academy Omagh
Rebecca Foley Munster Laurel Hill Secondary Limerick
Zara Bowles Munster Midleton College Midleton

Irish Hockey Association media release

