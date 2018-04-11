

Trans Tasman clash



Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup qualifiers have been stealing the headlines and showing their class at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth.





England, India, Australia and New Zealand have all made it to the semi-final stages after strong performances in the pool stages and all will be in action this summer in London!



The semi-finals take place on Thursday, exactly 100 days from the start of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup with England taking on New Zealand and Australia and India going head to head.





Susannah Townsend at the Commonwealth Games



England defeated South Africa, Wales and Malaysia but were defeated to India in their third fixture. England and India go head to head with each other at the World Cup later this summer in their opening match of the tournament on the 21 July.



India responded from their shock 3-2 defeat to Wales in their Commonwealth Games opener to beat Malaysia, England and South Africa to book their semi-final place.



Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand showed their prowess as they both coasted to the semi-finals. When the sides met a closely fought 0-0 showed how well matched they are ahead of their clash at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup on 28 July in Pool D.



Impressively Australia didn’t concede a single goal during the pool stage while New Zealand are the tournament’s top scorers with 18 ahead of England who have found the net 11 times.



The semi-finals will provide an interesting insight into the form of these nations as well as a chance for teams to build momentum ahead of travelling to London.



England Hockey Board Media release