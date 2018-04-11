s2h team



Business end for India's and England's men's hockey teams start a match before knock out phase, as both will vie tomorrow in their last pool match which will decide who between the two will top the pool. This assumes significance as the topper will avoid Australia in the cross over semifinal.





Normally, the phrase is reserved for cross over matches after elimination of other medal contending teams in the pool, certainly not the last pool match. However, considering the importance, it can well be said the forthcoming India-England match marks the commencement of the business end. The history of the commonwealth Games hockey conform with such a view.



The topper of the pool can avoid Australia, who won all the earlier CWG editions. This fact in many ways is kept in mind while this narrative is being attempted.



Indian men despite starting by drawing to Pakistan, had recovered in time to beat next two matches. England on the other hand too had drawn Pakistan before beating Wales and Malaysia. However, the English have better goal aggregate and goal difference mainly due to the fact that they could overcome Malaysia with a big score (7-0) while India just managed 2-1.



A draw would suffice for England to top the pool while an outright victory is needed for Indian men. Indian team is having rough time in Gold Coast due to deficiency in defence and penalty corner conversions.



Stick2Hockey.com