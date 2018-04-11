Ben Somerford







Kookaburras two-goal hero Dylan Wotherspoon says putting together a full 60-minute performance will be the key as they strive to finish top of Pool A at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





Australia defeated Canada 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon to move level on points and goal difference with Wednesday’s opponents New Zealand ahead of their final round robin game.



New Zealand are only ahead on goals scored, meaning only a win in Wednesday’s clash will be enough for Australia to claim top spot in the pool, giving them an advantage at the crossover.



England and India have already qualified in Pool B and will also meet on Wednesday to determine their rankings.



Murwillumbah product Wotherspoon, who scored a brace against Canada, said there was plenty on the line against the Black Sticks.



“There’s the Trans-Tasman rivalry there,” Wotherspoon said. “They’re looking pretty good as well.



“Both are in the semi-finals but we want to take that first position. It’s going to be nice and close.”



Australia have recorded strong wins, including a 4-0 victory over South Africa, 6-1 triumph over Scotland and the 4-0 win over Canada.



However, the bulk of Australia’s goals have come in quarter bursts and coach Colin Batch has demanded a more complete performance ahead of the New Zealand clash.



“We always want to bring energy,” Wotherspoon said.



“We had a slow start against South Africa, started well against Scotland but didn’t finish too well.



“Once again we came out firing but didn’t finish too well in the second half.



“At the moment we have to focus on a 60-minute performance.



“That’s what we’re thinking about for the next game.”



Wotherspoon, who turns 25 on Monday, was modest about his personal double, having now scored three goals for the tournament.



“It is always nice but that’s my job up there,” the Queenslander said.



“I’d like to get a few more involvements posting up in the middle. I was quite happy with it. Happy to get grinding and grinding.”



Australia plays New Zealand from 4.30pm AEST on Wednesday.



Hockey Australia media release