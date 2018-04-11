

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd.Photo by Team Scotland



A tremendous effort by Scotland women ended in an unlucky 2-0 defeat against Gold Coast 2018 hosts Australia. It was a valiant and hardworking Scotland performance that deserved more, but the clinical Australians took the victory with some slick finishing.





It was a good start to the match by Scotland holding their own against the hosts in a packed Gold Coast Hockey Centre.



The first real chance of the match went the way of Australia and prompted a stunning save by Amy Gibson diving low to her right. Another penalty corner was awarded however as the ball rose from the save into an attacking player.



This time Australia made no mistake from the penalty corner and a nice Jodie Kenny drag flick found the back of the net to make it 1-0.



Into the second quarter and Nicola Cochrane took up the space between the sticks and was called into action promptly. She produced a great save low to her right after a swift break down the left by Australia.



Cochrane produced the goods again a short time later with an exceptional double save from a penalty corner to deny Australia.



Scotland came so close to equalising after some Sarah Jamieson skill to open up the Aussie defence, she played the ball across goal but there were no takers for an equaliser at the far post.



In the second half Australia attacked the Scotland defence up on the left but some good covering by Katie Robertson prevented the shot and Scotland emerged with the ball.



Jamieson again was causing the Australia defence problems with her powerful running. She forced her way into the D but couldn’t get her shot away with sticks flying around her.



Scotland were banging at the door for an equaliser but got hit on the break for a killer sucker punch. Australia flooded forward in numbers and Grace Stewart slammed the ball home for 2-0.



Scotland continued to battle for a goal and were nearly caught out by another counter attack, but another excellent double save by Cochrane from close range denied the strike.



In the end it finished 2-0, a valiant and hardworking performance by Scotland that deserved more for the effort, but it was the clinical Australians who took the victory and a semi-final spot.



Scotland captain Kaz Cuthbert said, “I’m gutted! I’m very proud of the girls, the whole team put in a real shift. We went out there with the belief that we could take a result – we went out there and put it all on the pitch.



“We’re always motivated and we go out to play with pride and passion, we just need to stay a bit more composed. We had our opportunities and we’ve got to start taking them. Our forwards are great when they get the ball, we have to give them a bit more of it and get some goals.



“We’ll keep building on our performances and tighten up on a few things going forward.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release