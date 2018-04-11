s2h team







After going down to Wales in its opener, the Indian women’s team regained its composure to win the rest three matches and barge into the semi-finals of the Gold Coast Games. The women’s team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its last pool match.





India, which required a draw to book a semi-final berth, were on the attacking spree like their opponents but neither to break the deadlock until skipper Rani scored the goal in the 47th minute. Navneet and Vandana set up the move and Rani merely had to tap in the ball into the nets.



South Africa, though kept attacking, were resisted by goalkeeper Savita Puni, who saved many shots at goal.



With the win, India are now perched on the second position of the pool table with nine points from four matches.



“It was a difficult moment for us when we lost our first match against Wales, but the girls did not lose their composure and focus. They stuck together and took responsibility to perform for their nation which proved to be the key to their success in the last three matches. It was a tough match today against a strong team but the girls made the right choices and I am extremely proud of their performance,” said Chief Coach Harendra Singh.



India will either play New Zealand or hosts Australia in the semi-final of the competition.



