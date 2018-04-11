

Nicole Walraven under pressure.



The South African Women’s hockey side today fell short in their quest to qualify for the Semi-Finals of the Commonwealth Games when they were defeated by India on the Gold Coast. South Africa entered the match knowing that only victory would be sufficient.





India, however, set up to frustrate the South Africans and set about sitting off of their African opponents and waiting for the opportunity to counter-attack. The tactic was applied perfectly as the SA ladies found chances hard to come by. Having reached half-time with the scores still level. The game was lacking technical quality in truth, and could safely be described as scrappy in the first half.



The second half saw South Africa try and raise the tempo, but once again that led to openings in defense and warning signs were evident when Gurjit Kaur cannoned a shot into the crossbar in the 38th minute from a penalty corner.



The warning saw South Africa try and raise the intensity, but once again the lack of quality and the resolute defense from India frustrated the African champions again and again. At the end of the third quarter, the game was still level and the South Africans knew that they would need to hold out for one more quarter and nick a goal.



But that was thrown into disarray when India got the 1-0 lead. Navneet Kaur led the counter-attack, before passing it onto the Vandana Katariya who was positioned at the top of the circle. Vandana passed the ball to Rani, who made a beautiful turn after receiving the ball, to roll the ball in for the 1-0 lead.



South Africa could hardly muster a clear-cut chance and when the Video Review was called for and reversed a late penalty corner for South Africa it was clear that it was not to be for South Africa. The game ended in a 1-0 defeat and now South Africa will be consigned to play off for either 5/6th or 7/8th depending on the Wales vs. Malaysia result.



Final Score

South Africa 0-1 India



Next Game

5/6 playoff South Africa v Canada Friday 06:00



SA Hockey Association media release