MALAYSIA can forget the semi-finals after losing 1-2 to Asia Cup champions India in a Group B match at Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





It was Malaysia’s second defeat in three matches and they have only three points from a 3-0 win over Wales.



Malaysia will wrap up their fixtures against Pakistan today and they need a win to play in the fifth-place playoff.



India, who became the first team to book a place in the semi-finals with the win yesterday, drew first blood as early as the third minute off their first penalty corner converted by Harmanpreet Singh when his low flick sailed past goalkeeper Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



Malaysia equalised through Faizal Saari in the 16th minute when he collected a through pass from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil before slamming the ball past goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu.



But Harmanpreet crushed Malaysia’s hope when he was on target again to deliver the winning goal in the 44th minute off another penalty corner.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen blamed it on the team’s bad start and poor umpiring.



“I’m not too happy with the umpiring as the Indians got away by hitting my players but my players get booked even with a small tap,” said Stephen.



“When we saved a penalty corner, India said it was a deliberate attempt and we had to look at a video review.



“I’m not too happy about it but we eventually accepted it.”



Stephen is expecting another tough match against Pakistan today.



“We need to win the match otherwise we’ll play for the seventh placing playoff,” he said.



Malaysia last played Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dhaka last October and they won 3-2.



The Star of Malaysia