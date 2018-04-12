

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Victor Wegnez will switch from KHC Dragons to Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles for next season, initially signing on a two-year contract.





The midfielder moved from Daring last season, switching from Brussels to Antwerp, but will return back to the initial city following one campaign with the club.



It adds to a good week for Racing who beat the Waterloo Ducks 6-2 last weekend, coming back from 2-0 down inside the first 12 minutes.



Conor Harte cut the gap before Willy Garcia equalised and Tom Boon put Racing in front before half-time with a deflection from Harte’s powerful pass.



Tommy Willems extended their lead further before Cedric Charlier and a second Boon goal stretched the lead out to 6-2.



Reflecting on the game, Charlier said afterwards to Le Soir: “We were not in the game for the first ten minutes, especially in the duels. But the reaction was perfect.



“The work of the past few weeks has paid off. The group continues to grow in maturity and the way in which we manage important moments. We stayed calm despite this two-goal lead for Watducks.



“This is clearly a reference match after last week's Kampong match in EHL. But nothing is done yet. We will continue to take the matches one by one to ensure our place in the playoffs."



Dragons were unable to take full advantage of the Ducks slip, drawing 2-2 with Braxgata. Herakles continued their good form with a 2-1 win over Pingouin, Amaury Keusters scoring the crucial goal once again.



Royal Leopold beat Daring 3-1 while La Gantoise boosted their playoff hopes with a 4-2 win at Oree.



Euro Hockey League media release