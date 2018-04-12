Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

EHL FINAL4 sides Bloemendaal and Kampong level at top of Hoofdklasse

Published on Thursday, 12 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 21
©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

EHL FINAL4 sides Bloemendaal and SV Kampong ended last weekend level on 44 points in the Hoofdklasse as the former came from behind to beat SCHC while the Utrecht team drew with AH&BC Amsterdam.



For Bloemendaal, Thomas Vis fired in a corner into the bottom right to give SCHC a shock lead after shipping plenty of early pressure. But Jamie Dwyer’s stroke, a Roel Bovendeert field goal and a corner from Tim Swaen on the hour completed a 3-1 turnaround.

For Kampong, they led twice at the Wagener Stadium but ended up settling for a 2-2 draw. Philip Meulenbroek and Martijn Havenga twice put them in front with Boris Burkhardt getting the first equaliser and Mirco Pruijser closing out the scoring in the 39th minute.

HC Rotterdam, the other EHL FINAL4 side from the Netherlands, kept their push for a playoff place going as they recorded a 5-4 win over Almere with Jeroen Hertzberger and Seve van Ass both scoring two and Thijs van Dam getting the other.

They remain in fifth place with six points to make up on fourth place Oranje-Rood - 2-1 winners over Pinoke – but they have a game in hand.

This weekend is a busy one with Rotterdam going to HGC on Friday, Kampong hosting Den Bosch and Bloemendaal at Pinoke. A couple of days later, Rotterdam take on Kampong in a mouth-watering clash between two EHL outfits.

Euro Hockey League media release

