



It’s a summer of Scottish Hockey as Scotland’s women’s and men’s international teams welcome top-class international opposition to Glasgow in a Tartan Trilogy of three-match challenge series’.





There are three trophies up for grabs at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre as Scotland women face Ireland and Italy, while Scotland men play USA, each in a ‘best of three’ contest for silverware.



The matches will come fresh from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where both squads are representing Scotland against top international competition on the world stage.



The Tartan Trilogy sets off in motion another phase of top international hockey for the Scotland squads. It’s also a great chance for the home support to cheer on Scotland’s best players, including Gold Coast 2018 athletes, in the flesh on home turf.



Ireland and Italy will both compete at the Hockey World Cup in London this year and come to Glasgow ahead of the tournament to face tough opposition in Scotland.



Scotland women also have a home tournament on the horizon and the Tartan Trilogy starts off a process that will eventually lead to the EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow 2019.



2017 was an incredible year for Scotland’s men’s hockey team. The Blue Sticks will be looking to carry their exceptional form from last year, where the team won EuroHockey Championship II and qualified for the World League semi-final, into 2018.



Tickets for all matches are on sale now HERE



Full schedule



‘The Celtic Series’



Scotland v Ireland (women)

Dates & times: Thursday 31 May (19:00); Saturday 2 June (15:00); Sunday 3 June (13:00)

Venue: Glasgow National Hockey Centre



‘The Italian Series’



Scotland v Italy (women)

Dates & times: Tuesday 12 June (19:00); Thursday 14 June (12:00); Friday 15 June* (19:00)

Venue: Glasgow National Hockey Centre



*Match on Fri 15 June also includes Scotland U16 girls’ v Ulster U16 girls’ (5pm)



‘The Atlantic Series’



Scotland v USA (men)

Dates and times: Sunday 8 July (12:00), Monday 9 July (18:00), Wednesday 11 July (14:00)

Venue: Glasgow National Hockey Centre



Scottish Hockey Union media release