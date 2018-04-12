

Lovebirds: Manpreet Singh and Illi Najwa Saddique.



AS India’s skipper, Manpreet Singh is the undisputed head of the hockey team.





But off the field, the 25-year-old is head over heels in love with a Malay­sian – Illi Najwa Saddique, a 24-year-old of Pakis­tani descent.



The Punjab-born Manpreet first met Illi when he featured in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Baru in 2013. And it was love at first sight.



“I’ve been courting Illi for the last five years and plan to get married in two years’ time,” he said.



But for now, his hockey career is the priority.



“I’m busy with my hockey career and I have a heavy responsibility as captain of the Indian team,” said Manpreet, who has been wearing the armband since May last year.



“I want to help India win their first Games gold medal here.



“We won silver in Glasgow (2014),” said Manpreet, who made his international debut in 2011 when he was 19.



He has featured in two Olympics – in London in 2012 and Rio De Janeiro in 2016. He was named the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Junior Player of the Year in 2014.



India have qualified for the semi-finals in Gold Coast and will face either defending champions Australia or New Zealand on Friday.



India lost to Australia 4-0 in the final in Glasgow four years ago.



