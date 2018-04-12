Abdul Mohi Shah



Yet again during the last three years, our national hockey team has disappointed the nation. In an event that is being participated only by six of the best twelve teams, Pakistan are now left to play for 7th or 8th position playoff.





In the ten-team competition, only South Africa and Wales — ranked 15th and 24th — are the lesser fortunate in the Commonwealth Games as in all expectations both will lock horns to avoid wooden spoon. Then come Pakistan who were left to wait for the outcome of South Africa-Canada match to know their opponents for 7th or 8th position.



Hockey fans back home have been waiting for almost more than two years to hear a good news from the team. This time around the expectations were even higher as the reins of the team were handed to highly-paid coach Roelant Oltmans months before the start of Games.



Just recently, minnows Japan deprived Pakistan of three-nation title also participated by 32nd ranked Oman team. Watching Pakistan playing a draw against Oman in the same tournament was yet another shocking result for the nation that now possibly have lost the count as how many times Pakistan have been beaten on hockey field during the last three years.



Admitted that Pakistan have drawn all the matches they played in the Commonwealth Games but the draw has always been the worst result in the such tournaments. Four draws mean four points. On the contrary two wins out of four give you six points. It was because of the draws Pakistan finished second last on the Pool B points table behind England, India and Malaysia.



Another tournament and another poor finish. These three years have been the worst ever in the history of Pakistan hockey. Greenshirts’ FIH ranking had slipped to an all time low (14th) before recovering somewhat at No 13. Fears are there that it would further slip in days to come as the team continues to perform poorly. The unwise decisions by the high-ups of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) during the last three years contributed to these results.



To start with it was never a wise decision to appoint local coaches with the national team when Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar took over the reins of the federation. Since he had the finances at his disposal, time and again he was reminded that local coaches have no real knowledge of modern hockey, thus pinning hopes on them would be a futile exercise.



Admitted that PHF president at that time wanted to take some concrete decisions to improve the then No 6 or 7 ranking of the team, those around him had other motives and they have succeeded in getting the coaching jobs for their near and dear ones. When the local coaches backfired again and again ultimately the PHF had to bring in Oltmans for the second stint with the national team.



Declining a wildcard entry to play the penultimate Champions Trophy in 2016 and later Azlan Shah Hockey Cup last month were the decisions contributed to team’s declining standard. Time and again the PHF bosses were reminded at the time of taking over the federation in 2015 that getting involved into provincial hockey politics would be fatal not only for the federation but for the promotion of hockey at grassroots level. Those having other motives in the federation were adamant to have provincial hockey associations of their choice in what they called in less than three months. Now the same PHF officials are eating their words and admitting in open that there biggest mistake was to get involved in provincial politics in special reference with KP Hockey Association. One wonders where their tall claims of toppling KP association in just three months have gone now.



Majority of the PHF officials were supporting the idea of having new-look team. Major part of the first two years have seen them ignoring players like Rizwan Senior, Shafqat Rasool, Mohammad Irfan, Tauseeq Irshad, Imran Butt and a few others. Again the PHF has reversed its decision and all those players who were part of the team that won silver in Champions Trophy during Rana Mujahid’s era as secretary PHF are now back.



Apart from these, there are a few more such decisions that contributed to systematic down fall of the team. Now in all major events, Pakistan have been left playing for the last positions. At Commonwealth Games, in the absence of some powerful teams like Germany, Holland, Argentina, Belgium, Spain and South Korea one expects team like Pakistan to make it to the semi-finals at least. Sadly, Pakistan hockey has missed yet another good opportunity to stage recovery and to put the team’s progress on right track.



