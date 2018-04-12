THE Malaysian men’s hockey team are eyeing the fifth spot in the Common­wealth Games.





Forward Mohd Ramadan Rosli saved the blushes for Malaysia yesterday by equalising in the third quarter to hold Pakistan to a 1-1 draw in a Group B match at the Gold Coast Hockey Stadium.



Pakistan took the lead with a field goal by Shafqat Rasool in the ninth minute and Ramadan levelled for Malaysia in the 39th minute off a field goal.



Malaysia needed a draw or a win to move to the fifth-place playoff.



Both teams have four points from four matches but Malaysia finished third in the group as they have one win while Pakistan drew all their matches.



Malaysia will face either Canada or Scotland on Friday.



National chief coach Stephen van Huizen said his players made defensive errors early in the match which resulted in Pakistan taking the lead.



“But my men managed to get their act together and did well to get the equaliser,” said Stephen.



“We came here with the hope of finishing in the top five based on our world rankings and we hope to achieve it.”



The Malaysian women’s team, meanwhile, edged Wales 1-0 in a Group A match.



Nadiah Hanis Onn scored the winner in the 26th minute off a field attempt.



World No. 22 Malaysia and South Africa, 14th, were tied on four points from four matches but the Africans finished third on a better goal difference.



Malaysia will face world No. 18 Scotland in the seventh-place playoff on Friday.



The Star of Malaysia