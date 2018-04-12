By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Indian women have never beaten Aussies in knock-out stage. Women in blue have won on 5 occasions out of 41 matches so far. Four of the victories have come in test matches in bilateral series, each in year 1967, 1994, 2011 and 2016. In 1996 Indira Gandhi International Gold Cup India beat Australia 3-0. "It happens sometimes", said stalwart coach Rick Charlesworth on that loss. Can India do it again?



Head to head of India-Australia in Women's Hockey

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 41 5 6 30 47 129 In CWG 4 0 0 4 3 11 Last played in Melbourne test match ,Nov 2016, lost 1-3

Fieldhockey.com