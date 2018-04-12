

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The New Zealand Men have been confirmed for a semi final showdown with India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





The Kiwis finished second in Pool A with three wins and one loss, setting up a cross over against Pool B winners India at 9:30pm (NZ time) on Friday, with live coverage on TVNZ Duke.



Meanwhile, hosts Australia will take on England who finished second in Pool B in the evening’s other semi final at 11:45pm (NZ time).



On the Gold Coast, the 10 competing nations for both men’s and women’s competitions are divided into two pools of five based on their FIH World Rankings.



The hockey competition has seen each side play all other pool opponents with only the top two from each pool progressing to the semi finals and medal matches.



The New Zealand Men have won two medals at past Commonwealth Games including silver at Manchester 2002 and bronze at Delhi 2010.



Hockey New Zealand Media release