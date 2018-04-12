

Photo: www.photosport.nz



It’s been confirmed the New Zealand Women’s hockey team will go up against England in the semi finals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.





The Kiwis finished second in Pool B with two wins and two draws, setting up a cross over against Pool A table toppers England at 9:00pm (NZ time) on Thursday for a chance to play for gold, while winners of Pool B Australia meet India at 11:15pm.



Meanwhile, the New Zealand Men play their final pool match against trans-Tasman rivals Australia at 6:30pm (NZ time) today, with live coverage on TVNZ Duke.



On the Gold Coast, the 10 competing nations for both men’s and women’s competitions are divided into two pools of five based on their FIH World Rankings.



The hockey competition has seen each side play all other pool opponents with only the top two from each pool progressing to the semi finals and medal matches.



The New Zealand Women have won three medals at past Commonwealth Games including silver at Delhi 2010 and bronze at Kuala Lumpur 1998 and Glasgow 2014.



Hockey New Zealand Media release