

England Hockey fans at Lee Valley



With Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games pool matches complete, attentions now turn to the semi-finals for both our men’s and women’s squads.





Both have safely secured qualification to the final four and both face southern hemisphere teams for places in the final.



England Women v New Zealand (Thursday 10am)



England Men v Australia (Friday 10am or 12.15pm)



England’s women topped their pool with victories over South Africa, Wales and Malaysia but were defeated by India. Top spot has set up a semi-final with New Zealand who came second in Pool B.



Speaking ahead of the clash, head coach Danny Kerry said: “New Zealand are a very good side and we are looking forward to a cracking game. We will need to be alert to their threats of which they have a number of. Equally we carry a threat too and it should be a very tight and exciting game between two very good sides.”



Our men finished second in their pool after defeat to India in their final group game. With just 39 seconds left on the clock India grabbed a winner to move them top and leaves England facing Australia in the semi-finals on Friday.



England defeated Wales and Malaysia in the group stages which drawing with Pakistan before their defeat to India. Sam Ward has been in red hot form and with 7 goals in just 4 games is currently the tournament’s top scorer.



Looking ahead to the match with Australia, co-captain and goalkeeper George Pinner said: “We are very excited about playing Australia in front of a packed house. It’s a great opportunity and the atmosphere should be fantastic.



“We’ve played them a few times recently, it’s always a tough physical battle and we expect nothing different to that on Friday.”



England Hockey Board Media release