s2h team







Gold Coast: India scored two goals within one and half minutes to seal a 4-3 win over England and set up a semifinal clash with New Zealand.





After leading 2-1 at a stage, India went down 2-3 in the 56th minute courtesy Sam Ward. India, then hungry for a win, sent off goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who had a brilliant day on the field making some spectacular saves, and brought an extra active player on the turf. The move was successful and India got the much needed penalty corner, which was converted by Varun Kumar in the 59th minute.



Not settling for a draw, India continued pressing for attacks and finally yield the result of their hard work, when a cross by Manpreet Singh was deflected by Mandeep at the right angle.



“This kind of hard work on field is what we trained for in the last few weeks in Bengaluru where we paid a lot of attention to discipline and winning mentality. I’m happy this has come in the right moment in the tournament after an average start,” said Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne on the team’s win. Rupinder Pal Singh (51’) and Manpreet Singh (33’) were the other goal scorers for India while David Condon (17’), Liam Ansell (52’) and Sam Ward (56’) scored for England.



Stick2Hockey.com