Andrew Voerman





Black Stick Hugo Inglis challenges Mark Knowles of Australia during their pool match. ROBERT CIANFLONE/GETTY IMAGES



A late goal from Cory Bennett gave the Black Sticks hope of a draw before Australia clinched a 2-1 victory as both sides now eye the men's semifinals.





The Black Sticks men have finished second in their pool at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, after losing 2-1 to Australia in their final match on Wednesday night.



They had already qualified for the semifinals, but were hoping to secure top spot in pool A, and a more favourable matchup, with a win or a draw against their trans-Tasman rivals.



The identity of their semifinal opponent was found later on Wednesday, when India pipped England 4-3 in a thriller to top pool B. India will now face the Black Sticks on Friday, while Australia play England.



Australia took the lead five minutes into the second quarter against the Black Sticks, when Jacob Whetton scored.



The Kiwis had a couple of good chances from penalty corners near the end of the third quarter, but the host nation regained the upper hand in the final spell.



Kiwi keeper Richard Joyce made a fine save with just under seven minutes to play to keep his side in it - the Black Sticks would have topped the pool with a draw - but three minutes later, Trent Mitton doubled Australia's lead.



The Black Sticks gave themselves a sniff of a draw, when Cory Bennett scored from a penalty corner with 80 seconds remaining, but they couldn't find another, and so 2-1 it finished.



The Black Sticks women completed their pool play action on Monday, where they had a 0-0 draw with Australia.



They finished second in their pool as a result, and will face England in a semifinal at 9pm on Thursday night.



In the other women's semifinal, Australia will play India.



Stuff