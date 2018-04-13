By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts are expected to claim a comfortable victory over Old La Sallians Association Klang (Olak) in Division One of the Junior Hockey League at the Pandamaran Stadium today.





Only the score is yet to be determined.



SSTMI Thunderbolts are champions elect, as they have beaten all the tough teams and their final three matches are just to complete the fixtures before they can lay their hands on the League title.



The Johor Sports School is sitting pretty with 18 points from six matches while their nearest rival is Anderson Thunderbolts who has 13 points after six games.



And there is no way that SSTMI is going to lose their next three matches, against lightweights, and allow Anderson to pip them to the title.



"We have beaten the three tough teams in Division One (Anderson, Bukit Jalil Sports School and Pahang Sports School) and I believe my players will not disappoint against Olak tomorrow (Friday), followed by PJCC (Petaling Jaya) and Perlis (Young Lions).



"We need to take control of the Olak game early, to make our work much easier," said SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman.



And while SSTMI has yet to lose or draw a game, bottom of the table Olak has lost all five matches and let in a total of 30 goals and scored only three.



FRIDAY: Division One -- Sabah SS Resilient v Pahang SS Thunderbolts (Likas, 4pm), Bukit Jalil SS Thunderbolts v Perlis Young Lions (KLHA, 5pm), Old La Sallians Association Klang v SSTMI Thunderbolts (Pandamaran, 5pm).



Division Two: Group A -- MBMB Warriors v SSN Young LIons Jr (Malacca, 5pm); Group B: SMS ains Batu Pahat v SMKGR Boys (Batu Pahat, 5pm), BJSS Juniors v MSSP Stinger (Ministry of Education, 5pm); Group C: Sabah Jr v Andwerson (KLHA, 7pm), SMK Zaaba v SMK Bandar Seri Putra (Zaaba, 7pm).



SUNDAY: Division One -- Sabah SS Resilient v PJCC Tigers (Likas, 4pm), SSTMI v SMKDBL UniKL v (SSTMI, 4pm), Anderson Thunderbolts v Old La Sallians Association Klang (Azlan Shah, 5pm), Pahang SS Thunderbolts v Bukit Jalil SS Thunderbolts (National Stadium, 8pm), SSTMI Thunderbolts v Perlis Young Lions (SSTMI, 6pm).



Division Two: Group A: Datuk Taha v SSP-MSP (Seremban II, 5pm), MSNT-PHT-SMKPM v MSSPP - PSHA Jnr (Batu Buruk, 5pm); Group B: MSSP Stinger v TBSS Tampin (Perlis, 5pm), Johor Baru v Sains Batu Pahat (Batu Pahat, 5pm), SMGKR Boys v MSSPP - PSHA (Gunung Rapat, 5pm); Group C: KL Vipers v MSS Selangor (KLHA, 5pm).

RANK TEAMS MATCHES GOALS POINT PLAYED WON DRAWN SO LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF. 1 SSTMI THUNDERBOLT 6 6 0 0 0 36 4 32 18 2 ANDERSON THUNDERBOLTS 6 4 1 0 1 15 6 9 13 3 SMKDBL-UNIKL-PHJ 6 4 0 0 2 14 11 3 12 4 AHP-SSP-THUNDERBOLT 5 4 0 0 1 11 8 3 12 5 BJSS THUNDERBOLTS 5 2 1 0 2 23 9 14 7 6 MBPJ TIGERS 6 2 1 0 3 14 15 -1 7 7 SSTMI 6 2 1 0 3 10 15 -5 7 8 SSMS RESILIENT 4 1 0 0 3 7 27 -20 3 9 MSNSSN YOUNG LION PERLIS 5 0 0 0 5 5 13 -8 0 10 OLAK 5 0 0 0 5 3 30 -27 0

Jugjet's World of Field Hockey