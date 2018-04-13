



This morning over 100 schoolchildren gathered at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in East London to celebrate 100-days to go until the start of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup 2018.





The schoolchildren were joined by four Olympic Gold Medallists –Shona McCallin, Nicola White, Hannah MacLeod and Georgie Twigg – who were part of the triumphant Great Britain hockey team at Rio 2016.



Nine East London clubs were in attendance on this grey April morning; Crostyx, Wapping, East London, Tower Hamlets, Redbridge, Upminster, Waltham Forest and Old Loughtonians.







England and Great Britain Gold medallist, Shona McCallin said;



“As players we enjoy giving back to the community, especially in East London where we play so much of our International hockey. It’s great to give back to the kids who living within a couple of miles of the ground.



“With the World Cup coming up I really hope it reaches people who maybe don’t get that opportunity to see hockey much and may be first-timers to the sport. Have a go, pick a stick up and try it because as players we want to grow the sport."



The Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup trophy, was on display where many adults and children got a chance to get up close and personal with the most sought-after silverware in Women’s International Hockey.



From March to October 2017 in London alone, England Hockey delivered 135 hourly coached sessions in 38 schools, engaging 1,140 children.



England and Great Britain Rio gold medallist Hannah MacLeod, who has since retired from International hockey, said;



“The enthusiasm and excitement for the World Cup is just amazing. 100 days is still a long way to go but the appetite for hockey in this country and around the world is really growing.



“It’s amazing to see so many kids having fun and enjoying themselves. Five, six years ago we would never have been able to run anything like this but we’ve had so many more players turn up today than we were expecting which is testament to how much the sport is growing in this country.”



The Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup takes place from 21 July to 5 August 2018 and will see England face off against India, United States of America and Ireland in Pool B.



This is the biggest women’s hockey event in the world. A total of 16 world-class teams, including England, will be welcomed to the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the home of the sport.



For more information, where to buy tickets and how to follow the World Cup action, please go here.



England Hockey Board Media release