



LANCASTER, Pa. - April 12, 2018 - No matter what kind of weather, field hockey is simply the best. Just like the competition, the weather at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, is heating up this weekend for the U.S. Women's National Team vs. Chile Series, presented by Citi. If you haven't already, don't miss USA live this weekend in the stands in their final two matches as their road to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London, England continues.





Don't forget to also support USA in the final two Theme Nights: Love Your Melon Night and Team USA Night!



Love Your Melon Night



Help celebrate the fight and research done to beat pediatric cancer! Grab your limited-edition dual-branded USA Field Hockey Love Your Melon Beanie by purchasing a Love Your Melon Supporter Package. Each ticket sold through this special ticket package supports Love Your Melon's program to give a hat to every child battling cancer in America. Fifty percent (50%) of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to their non-profit partners, who work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer.



Each package includes an individual limited-edition USA Field Hockey Love Your Melon Beanie ($30 value) and a ticket to a designated section. Love Your Melon Supporter ticket packages start at $30 per person ($44 value) in Section D and go up to $34 per person ($48 value).



Click here to purchase tickets. (Promo codes are not valid on Love Your Melon Supporter ticket packages).



Team USA Night



Support Team USA by coming decked out in the stands wearing red, white and blue! As part of the festivities Saturday night, USA Field Hockey will recognize past members of the U.S. Women's National Team as well as honor members of the Rio 2016 Olympic Team!



USA Field Hockey Members should have received an email with an exclusive discount code to use when purchasing tickets. Group and member discounts are available. If this email was lost or accidentally deleted, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name and membership ID number to receive the promo code.This will be your only opportunity to see the U.S. Women’s National Team before the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup, the team's biggest stage in 2018!



Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets for all games will be for sale at the door.



USFHA media release