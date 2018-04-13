Stats Speak: India-New Zealand in international hockey (men)
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
World number 6 India will play SF against World number 9 New Zealand in Gold Coast today. Indian army (represented India) has played a series in 1926, which was first ever sport tour of India.
Since then Indian-Kiwis have played regularly in all tournaments. In Glasgow CWG both teams played the SF. India beats New Zealand 3-2, seven players from that squad are playing in Gold Coast.
Head to head:
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
95
|
51
|
17
|
27
|
212
|
152
|
In CWG
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7
|
5
|
Last 10
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
23
|
13
India-New Zealand in Semifinals
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Tournament
|
Score
|
Result
|
1991
|
Auckland
|
Olympic Qualifier
|
2-2 tb 4-3*
|
India wins in tie breaker
|
2014
|
Glasgow
|
C’wealth Games
|
3-2
|
India wins
*Aashish Ballal was Indian goalie.
