Stats Speak: India-New Zealand in international hockey (men)

Published on Friday, 13 April 2018 10:30
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

World number 6 India will play SF against World number 9 New Zealand in Gold Coast today. Indian army (represented India) has played a series in 1926, which was first ever sport tour of India.



 Since then Indian-Kiwis have played regularly in all tournaments. In Glasgow CWG both teams played the SF. India beats New Zealand 3-2, seven players from that squad are playing in Gold Coast.

Head to head:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

95

51

17

27

212

152

In CWG

3

2

0

1

7

5

Last 10

10

6

1

3

23

13

 

India-New Zealand in Semifinals

Year

Venue

Tournament

Score

Result

1991

Auckland

Olympic Qualifier

2-2 tb 4-3*

India wins in tie breaker

2014

Glasgow

C’wealth Games

3-2

India wins

 

*Aashish Ballal was Indian goalie.

