World number 6 India will play SF against World number 9 New Zealand in Gold Coast today. Indian army (represented India) has played a series in 1926, which was first ever sport tour of India.





Since then Indian-Kiwis have played regularly in all tournaments. In Glasgow CWG both teams played the SF. India beats New Zealand 3-2, seven players from that squad are playing in Gold Coast.



Head to head:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 95 51 17 27 212 152 In CWG 3 2 0 1 7 5 Last 10 10 6 1 3 23 13

India-New Zealand in Semifinals

Year Venue Tournament Score Result 1991 Auckland Olympic Qualifier 2-2 tb 4-3* India wins in tie breaker 2014 Glasgow C’wealth Games 3-2 India wins

*Aashish Ballal was Indian goalie.



