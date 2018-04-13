s2h team







A determined Indian women’s hockey team failed to beat the mighty Australia, as it went down 0-1 in the semi-final clash in the Gold Coast games on Thursday. While Australia will face New Zealand in the final, India will play against England for bronze.





India played tactically superior game in which it held Australia goalless in the first half and then in the last quarter went for full attack. With measured return passes and overcrowding their defence, India did not allow the Aussies team to have a say in the circle. India did not yield much of penalty corners too, just two in the first half.



India made a daring attempt in the second minute after Vandana Katariya made a good run on the left flank and sent a cross to skipper Rani. However Australian goalkeeper Rachael Lynch, who has not let a single goal slip in in the tournament so far, saved it.



Australia too kept the attack on and even earned penalty corners, which was not converted. The Indian defence made some errors, but still controlled the Aussie attack.



However, in the 37th minute, Grace Stewart tapped in a reverse off Savannah Fitzpatrick’s pass from the right flank.



It was fabulous goal, struck overhead by Grace without which heroic effort Indian citadel would not have been breached.



India changed its gear in the last quarter, which got the Australian lasses unawares. They were forced to defend. On couple of occasions, Indians created chances to seize the net but it was the Australian goalie who was extremely great in her form. Twice, she stopped well timed pushes of captain Rani Rampal.



Three minutes for the final quarter, India let go the goalkeeper and brought another active player on field, however the move failed to see an equaliser.



India did not reach the semifinals in the last two editions but this year surprised pundits to scale highs in Gold Coast.



Indian girls will now taken on England (World No.2) for the bronze. India defeated the higher ranked team 2-1 in the league.



