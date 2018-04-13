Ben Somerford







Gerringong youngster Grace Stewart still cannot believe her spectacular match-winning volley in Thursday’s 1-0 semi-final victory over India went in.





Stewart, who turns 21 later this month, lashed in Savannah Fitzpatrick’s backhand cross for the decisive goal, earning the Hockeyroos a spot in the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.



“It was very exciting,” Stewart said.



“I still don’t believe that it went in. Those ones you often miss.



“It was very nice. I hit it sweetly off the stick.



“It was a relief to put it in the back of the net.”



The youngster, who was part of Australia’s 2016 Rio Olympics team as a teenager, said she was relishing the home games.



“It’s been amazing especially at home with family and friends in the stands,” she said.



“It’s been something pretty special. I’m looking forward to tomorrow night, getting out there and hopefully doing everyone proud.”



Australia will play New Zealand in Saturday’s final from 12.45pm AEST.



The Hockeyroos are yet to concede a goal in five games, with goalkeeper Rachael Lynch playing a leading role.



“Personally I’ve felt really calm at this tournament,” said Lynch, who is playing at her third Commonwealth Games.



“I don’t know if that’s the experience of being here before. I take a lot of confidence out of the girls and how they play.



“You’ve probably seen all over the pitch the girls have had some really solid performances but definitely with the defence, my job is made easy when I’ve got a great defence around me who are working so hard and are so brave.



“I don’t focus on a clean sheet, it’s not a goal for me, I’m grateful that’s where we are at for the tournament.



“My personal focus is to stop the ball going in the goal. If I can do my job, hopefully the girls down the other end will take care of the rest.”



Hockey Australia media release