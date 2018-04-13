Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Mazon

England lose tense women's hockey semi-final against New Zealand

Published on Friday, 13 April 2018 10:30 | Hits: 25
View Comments

England suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak

England women's hockey team lost a dramatic semi-final against New Zealand in a shootout and had to settle for a place in Saturday's bronze medal match.



New Zealand won the shootout 2-1, after neither side could break the deadlock in four goalless quarters.

That outcome was the reverse of 2014's semi-final in Glasgow, which England won on a shootout before taking silver.

The Kiwis will play Australia in Saturday's gold medal match while England face India for the bronze.

Alex Danson made her 300th international appearance, but was one of four England players to be denied from close range in the shootout.

Earlier on Thursday, Wales beat Ghana in a shootout to place ninth in the competition while Scotland comfortably beat Malaysia 4-2 to finish in seventh.

England's men will take on favourites Australia in Friday's semi-final (12:45 BST).

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.