Black Sticks keeper Grace O'Hanlon saved four England penalties to put New Zealand through to the gold medal match.



IAN ANDERSON ON THE GOLD COAST





Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen wheels away after scoring the winning goal.PHOTOSPORT



Grace O'Hanlon went from an extra to playing a starring role in 'The Notebook'.





The reserve goalkeeper for the Black Sticks sprung from the bench to help ensure the New Zealand's women's hockey side will play for gold against hosts Australia at the Commonwealth Games.



The Black Sticks beat England in a shootout after the match was scoreless at the end of normal time on the Gold Coast on Thursday night.



Stacey Michelsen sent NZ into the final when she netted the crucial goal in a 2-1 shootout triumph, while goalkeeper O'Hanlon - who substituted fellow netminder Sally Rutherford especially for the shootout - made four saves from England's five attempts.



NZ will play Australia, who defeated India 1-0 in the later semifinal, in the final on Saturday at 2.45pm NZT.



When O'Hanlon took her place for the eight-second shootout - five players from each side take their turn to score within eight seconds - she carried with her a notebook with details of the England players' preferences and style as how to score.



O'Hanlon said she always knew coach Mark Hager would sub her in for a shootout.



"I started prepping a little bit before. I make sure I'm warmed up, I've gone through my notes, I tried to scout out who would probably take their shootouts ... four out of five.





Black Sticks players celebrate victory in their women's semifinal hockey match over England at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. GETTY IMAGES



She said there was a reason why she took the notebook with her and referred to it when New Zealand were shooting.



"I don't have a very good memory," she laughed.



"There was one unknown in there - the last one! So that was a coinflip for everyone."



O'Hanlon said all the pressure in a shootout was on the outfield players.



"The onus is on them to score, and I'm there to collect glory if it'll come my way. If I can just stay in it, stay in it ... not have to do anything - or headbutt it like that first one ... a save's a save.



"I knew right from the word go that was my role - that was my one job today. I had been practising a lot."





Stacey Michelsen of New Zealand shoots on goal in front of Grace Balsdon of England during the women's semifinal hockey match at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. GETTY IMAGES



Hager said he was delighted for Michelsen, who coolly netted the winner with a lofted shot.



"She's probably missed a lot over her time. She scored one in London (2012 Olympics) and probably hasn't scored one since.



"But I'm so proud of her. She always puts her hand up - she hasn't shirked the issue and said 'No, I'm gone, I can't do it,' Her mindset is 'I'm going to get better than this and eventually, so proud that she converted it."



England had the better of the first half but New Zealand dictated terms in the second half and almost snatched a winner in the last second.



The New Zealand women have never won a Commonwealth Games hockey gold medal. Over the past five Games, the Black Sticks women's side has collected one silver (at Delhi in 2010) and two bronze after making the medal round each time.



Stuff