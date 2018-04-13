By Andrew Johnsen





New Zealand captain Stacey Michelsen celebrates with team mates Samantha Charlton and Ella Gunson after the deciding goal against England in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals. PHOTO/GREG BOWKER



Nerves may not have been on her daughter's face but Barbara Michelsen was certainly feeling them in the grandstand.





New Zealand defeated England on a penalty shootout to progress through to the gold medal match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games after Northlanders Stacey Michelsen and Samantha Harrison nailed vital strikes - Michelsen slotting the winner to put her side in the final.



"My husband [Terry] said to me "I don't think I can watch" and I said "me neither", her proud mother said.



"It's funny because Madi [Doar, Northland's New Zealand striker] said to Terry 'I saw you put your head down'. But we've been there before so you have to pull your head up and watch it with bated breath.



"It's really special for the girls. I don't think they've won a shootout to go through at these big tournaments.



"Shootouts are so terrible. There's so much pressure on them and you feel so much for them. Being the captain there was a bit on her but we were so relieved when she hit it."



Michelsen struck the decisive goal over the right shoulder of England goalkeeper Maddie Hinch which led to frenzied celebrations with her teammates.



The level of jubilance isn't something usually seen from Michelsen according to her mother.



"That was the happiest we've ever seen her after a game," she said.



"Everything is really serious while she's playing but when she hit the winning strike she raised her hand in celebration.



"She's been playing for years but we've never seen her celebrate like that. Kiwis don't put ourselves out there a lot but she's had a number of losses in that situation so she was thrilled to win it."



New Zealand will now take on hosts Australia in Saturday's final at 2.45pm (NZ time).





Northland's Sam Harrison battles for possession with England's Hollie Pearne-Webb during New Zealand's semi-final victory. PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES



Hockey Northland performance manager Hymie Gill has been keeping an eye on New Zealand's run towards a gold medal playoff and has liked what he's seen.



However, given New Zealand's history of struggling in the shootout, Gill was a bit worried.



"When regulation ended 0-0 I thought 'here we go again, the girls are going to fall at the final hurdle' but the way Grace O'Hanlon played gave them a huge amount of confidence.



"Having Stacey step up to take the last shot, she's probably the best one to do that with all of her experience and skills. She's suited to that situation."



Gill has been impressed in general with the level of play the Northland contingent of players has produced.



"Madi is doing brilliantly for an 18-year-old on this stage. She pops up at the right place at the right time and has a big future.



"Ella [Gunson] is a real steadying influence in that defensive group and she doesn't make a lot of mistakes.



"And Brooke [Neal] is awesome. She is defensively good and uses her reach really well.



"Collectively they've been brilliant Northlanders at these Games."



Redemption shootout



Ghosts of penalty shootouts past couldn't have been far from the minds from players and supporters alike as New Zealand inched towards a gold medal match berth.



New Zealand had been in this position before, needing to win via shootout to progress to the final. They'd lost their last eight in a row.



Michelsen had been there in those tough moments - the pain of losing to England at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, the lost shot at Olympic glory in 2012 against the Netherlands.



But there was a different feel about this particular New Zealand side. Nerves didn't emanate off them.



Goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon was immense for the New Zealanders, saving four of five attempts on goal after being brought on for the in-form Kelly Rutherford.



However it was two Northlanders who got it done on the attacking end.



Striker Samantha Harrison scored New Zealand's first as she took her time to fire her shot past the English goalkeeper.



Then Michelsen came forward for what would inevitably be the final and defining moment of a brilliant contest.



Rather than biding her time and trying to out-manoeuvre the goalkeeper, Michelsen instead charged straight at Hinch and flicked one over an outstretched glove to spark jubilant celebrations.



The New Zealand Herald