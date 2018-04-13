

Scotland women finish Gold Coast 2018 with win over Malaysia



Scotland women finished Gold Coast 2018 on a high with an excellent 4-2 win over Malaysia. Goals from Millie Brown, Lucy Lanigan, and a double from Amy Brodie secured a seventh spot finish for the Scots.





Scotland were on blistering form from the pass back. The first chance of the match went to the Tartan Hearts and it was Nikki Alexander-Lloyd who was denied by a good save, winning a penalty corner in the process.



The following penalty corner was slick, Robyn Collins slid the ball for Kareena Cuthbert to deflect but her effort was well stopped and cleared.



It wouldn’t take Scotland too long to bag the opening goal. Millie Brown scored with a far post tap-in after some lovely play by Sarah Jamieson in the build-up. 1-0.



Jamieson was causing Malaysia all sorts of problems in the first quarter, her skill, trickery and powerful running was a great catalyst for Scotland’s early dominance.



Then some brilliant running into the D by Sarah Robertson promised another goal but her shot was blocked and Malaysia survived.



Still Scotland hunted for a second and won a penalty corner after some good play by Katie Robertson and Mairi Drummond.



Collins stepped up to strike but was denied a goal when her drag flick was well saved under the crossbar by the goalkeeper.





Photo by Team Scotland



The deserved second goal came soon enough. Amy Brodie scored a lovely goal into the top corner after a great pass by Amy Costello in the build-up.



Brodie was denied another goal after a good run into the D from the left. Sarah Robertson and Alexander-Lloyd combined in the build-up. The Scots were on fire.



The third goal for Scotland came after some wizardry by Jamieson to set-up Amy Brodie to score her second, and Scotland’s third, with a clinical low smash into the net. 3-0.



Malaysia came out firing after half time and dragged themselves into the game. A Nuraini Rashid drag flick found a deflection from Fatin Sukri into the net for 3-1.



A short time later and another penalty corner from Malaysia was converted by Nuraini to make it 3-2.



It looked like lightning might strike three times as the third quarter neared an end when another penalty corner was awarded, but this time Scotland survived and cleared the danger.



Scotland showed grit and determination and battled against the Malaysian flow. Charlotte Watson nearly scored when she pounced in the D but her shot was deflected wide.



Scotland eventually put the game to bed when Lucy Lanigan scored to make it 4-2 as the game neared its conclusion.



Scotland took the victory, and seventh place, in a fantastic performance to end their Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Goal scorer Amy Brodie said, “We went out and wanted to finish as high as we could. We’ve had a good tournament, seventh wasn’t really where we wanted to be but we got to finish on a win.



“Our game plan was to go out and use the width and really trust ourselves going forward, and that’s what we did.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release